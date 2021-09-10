In Singapore, man jailed five months for molesting male stranger in Causeway Point mall toilet

Muhamad Ali Anafiah Jumadi pictured outside the State Courts on September 9, 2021. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 10 — A 37-year-old man was jailed for five months yesterday (September 9) for grabbing another man’s genitals over his shorts in a mall toilet last year.

Muhamad Ali Anafiah Jumadi, a Singaporean, pleaded guilty to one charge of outraging the modesty of the 23-year-old victim, who cannot be named due to a court order to protect his identity.

A security officer helped him to file a police report.

DPP Phang sought the sentence imposed, saying that the molestation was a “serious intrusion into the victim’s privacy” and he had done so in a public toilet, which showed his “brazen attitude towards offending”.

However, the prosecutor acknowledged that although the victim was alarmed at the time, he had not suffered any noteworthy or long-lasting psychological damage from Ali’s actions.

Ali’s defence counsel Dhanwant Singh asked for a shorter jail term of three months, arguing that his client had admitted to his offence from the beginning and co-operated with the authorities. He had also pleaded guilty at the first available opportunity.

In sentencing Ali, District Judge Jasvender Kaur said that it was “a grab and not just a touch”, albeit just for a second.

He could have been jailed for up to two years, fined or caned, or punished with any combination of the three. ― TODAY