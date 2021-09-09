Unvaccinated Singaporean woman, 93, dies of Covid-19 complications as death toll reaches 56

The woman first developed symptoms on September 2 and was taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases on September 5 where she tested positive for Covid-19. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 9 — A 93-year-old Singaporean woman died yesterday (September 8) from complications due to Covid-19.

In its nightly update on the coronavirus situation here, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said that the woman first developed symptoms on Sept 2 and was taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases on September 5 where she tested positive for Covid-19.

“She had not been vaccinated against Covid-19, and had a history of diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia,” said MoH.

Hyperlipidaemia is a condition where a person has high levels of lipids such as cholesterol or triglycerides in the blood. It is one of the main risk factors for coronary heart disease and stroke.

There are now 56 people here who have died after contracting the coronavirus.

Yesterday, Singapore reported 349 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total tally to 69,582 since the outbreak began last year. ― TODAY