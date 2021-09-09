Singapore Health Ministry revamps daily Covid-19 reports as ‘living with Covid-19’ becomes norm

The Ministry of Health will move to provide only one daily update on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore from September 9, 2021. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 9 — With Singapore in a “very different stage” in its fight against Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday (September 8) revised the way it reports the country’s caseload, focusing on hospitalised cases and providing more information on large emerging clusters.

The last time it changed the format of the reports was in June this year. Details on every case of infection since the pandemic began last year were replaced by more information on key trends, vaccination progress and people in critical condition.

Yesterday, MoH said that from September 9, it will begin giving updates on the Covid-19 situation here once a day, instead of twice a day now.

It noted that Singapore is one of most highly vaccinated countries in the world, with 81 per cent of the population having fully completed their vaccinations.

“With a high vaccination rate, we have adjusted our measures to transit to a Covid-19-resilient nation.”

Now that the vaccination rate is plateauing, the ministry will no longer present a detailed report on the progress of immunisation every day.

“We will also no longer provide information on the number of linked (and) unlinked cases as this is no longer as relevant as before, given our current strategy of living with Covid-19.”

It stressed, however, that it continues to closely track the number of patients hospitalised with severe illness — as well as those under intensive care — to ensure that the country’s hospital capacity is not overwhelmed.

“We are also providing more information on large emerging clusters, so that the public can avoid certain places or regulate their own activities,” it added. ― TODAY