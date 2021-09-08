Survey: Eight in 10 workers, employers in Singapore say Covid-19 vaccination should be mandatory at workplaces

About five in 10 employees felt their colleagues who actively choose not to be vaccinated should be fired, though nearly four in 10 said this was a step too far, based on a survey by job site Indeed. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE — About eight in 10 (82 per cent) employees and employers in Singapore believe that vaccination against Covid-19 should be made mandatory in the workplace, based on a survey by the United States-based job site Indeed.

The survey, done between July and August, also found that about five in 10 employees (54 per cent) here felt that their colleagues who actively choose not to be vaccinated should be dismissed. Close to four in 10 (39 per cent), however, felt that this was a step too far.

The survey polled 1,000 employees and 251 employers in the technology, banking, finance and enterprise sectors in Singapore. Its findings were released on Tuesday (Sept 7).

The poll also showed that 79 per cent of employers and 84 per cent of employees here agreed that companies should have visibility over who among their staff is vaccinated and who is not.

“The strong support for vaccinations indicates a desire to leave behind a pandemic that has taken an economic, physical and emotional toll,” read the research report.

Right now, vaccination is not compulsory for Singapore workers who wish to return to offices.

Still, all employers have been urged to adopt a regime that either sees their workers fully vaccinated or requires unvaccinated employees to undergo regular testing to keep their workplaces free from the coronavirus.

Even so, an advisory from the Government, employers and unions released last month said that “under no circumstances” should an employer terminate or threaten to terminate the service of an employee on the basis of vaccination status alone.

Here are the other findings from the Indeed survey:

Vaccination as a way out of pandemic

91 per cent of those surveyed felt that high vaccination rates would at least somewhat or even entirely relieve the stress caused by the pandemic

73 per cent of business leaders surveyed reckoned that widespread vaccination would have a significant or moderately positive impact on their business

Just 13 per cent of employers felt that general vaccination coverage would harm their business

88 per cent of employers and 87 per cent of employees believed that higher vaccination rates are the key to restarting international business travel

Vaccination incentives

66 per cent of employers surveyed were already offering incentives to staff members to get vaccinated

Some incentives are paid leave (71 per cent), cash bonuses (45 per cent), gifts such as dinner vouchers (41 per cent), extra training (30 per cent) and non-cash gifts (24 per cent)

61 per cent of the rewards were worth between S$50 and S$200, while 34 per cent were valued at between S$201 and S$500. The mean value of these rewards was S$235

Employees also said that they would more likely get vaccinated if they were given time off (56 per cent), vaccine-related leave for those experiencing side effects (56 per cent) or bonuses (52 per cent)

40 per cent of employers who had not rolled out incentives were considering doing so

Vaccination status

Employers and employees want transparency around the vaccination status of their workers and colleagues

79 per cent of workers feel that they should have access to the same information that their employers have about their colleagues’ vaccination statuses

On third-party workers or visitors who enter workplaces, 74 per cent of employees felt that electronic vaccination passports should be a requirement for entry

Almost all businesses (95 per cent) said that they allow third-party workers into their workplaces, usually with restrictions such as requiring them to wear masks

Vaccination programmes, policies