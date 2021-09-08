Covid-19: 347 new locally transmitted cases in Singapore

Along with two imported cases, the country recorded a total of 349 new infections of Covid-19.—Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 8 — Singapore today reported 347 new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19.

Along with two imported cases, the country recorded a total of 349 new infections of Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement.

This is the highest number of daily Covid-19 cases in Singapore since Aug 5 last year, when 908 infections were recorded.

In its preliminary update on the coronavirus situation here, MOH did not specify the number of linked and unlinked cases among the locally transmitted infections as it usually does.

MOH did not give a reason for the change.

Among the latest cases are three seniors above the age of 70 who are not vaccinated or partially vaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness.

The two imported infections had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon their arrival here.

Singapore has recorded a total of 69,582 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. — TODAY