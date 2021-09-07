Covid-19: 328 new locally transmitted cases in Singapore, including record 185 unlinked; highest daily tally in over a year

The 185 unlinked cases for the day is the highest since such figures have been disclosed by the authorities. . — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 7 — Singapore today reported 328 new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19, including a record 185 that are not linked to earlier infections.

The 185 unlinked cases for the day is the highest since such figures have been disclosed by the authorities. The previous highest was 116 unlinked cases on Sept 4.

Along with four imported cases, the country recorded a total of 332 new cases of Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement.

This is the highest number of Covid-19 cases recorded here since Aug 5 last year, when 908 infections were reported.

Of the 143 locally transmitted cases linked to previous infections, 91 had already been quarantined and 52 were detected through surveillance testing.

Among the cases are four seniors above the age of 70 who are not vaccinated or partially vaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness.

For the four imported cases, two were detected on arrival and the other two developed the illness while in isolation.

Singapore has recorded a total of 69,233 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. — TODAY