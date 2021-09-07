Covid-19: 110 unlinked cases among 235 new locally transmitted ones in Singapore; 30 infections linked to bus interchange clusters

Of the day’s new locally transmitted cases, 30 have been linked to the bus interchange clusters, bringing the tally there to 504. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 7 — There were 235 new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19 yesterday (September 6), including 110 not linked to earlier infections.

In its nightly update on the coronavirus situation, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said that the number of cases in the community with no known sources of infection has gone up by almost four times from 146 in the week before to 573 in the past week.

Data from MoH also showed that there are now six patients who are in intensive care units (ICUs) — one more than the day before.

Of the day’s new locally transmitted cases, 30 have been traced to the bus interchange clusters, bringing the tally there to 504.

Seriously ill

Data from MoH showed that there are 21 patients who need oxygen support to help them breathe — down from 24 the day before.

Among the six patients under intensive care and 21 with serious illness, nine are fully vaccinated.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 19 are patients aged over 60, of whom 12 are not vaccinated or partially vaccinated.

MoH stressed that there is continuing evidence that “almost all fully vaccinated individuals do not suffer serious disease when infected unless they had underlying medical conditions that made them more susceptible”.

Over the last 28 days, the percentage of unvaccinated who became severely ill or died is 6.6 per cent, while that for the fully vaccinated is 0.9 per cent.

There are 637 Covid-19 patients who are hospitalised as of Monday, down from 653 the day before.

53 active clusters

There were no new clusters yesterday and four were closed.

With that, there are now 53 active Covid-19 clusters here, each having between three and 1,155 cases.

Nine more cases were added to the cluster at Toa Payoh Bus Interchange, bringing the total there to 161. It is the largest among the various interchange clusters.

For the rest of the interchanges:

― Boon Lay has 126 cases after 12 new cases were detected

― Clementi has 43 after adding three

― Jurong East has 40 after adding four

― Tampines has 37 after adding one

― Sengkang has 28 after adding one

Of note, the Bugis Junction mall cluster has grown to 283 cases with five more added, while there were five more cases detected at Changi General Hospital. The hospital now has 51 cases.

MoH had earlier reported that along with six imported cases on Monday, the country recorded a total of 241 new cases of Covid-19.

Four of the six imported cases were detected on arrival and the other two developed the illness while in isolation.

Of the 125 locally transmitted infections that were linked to confirmed cases, 91 had already been quarantined and 34 were detected through surveillance testing.

Among the cases are six seniors above the age of 70 who are not vaccinated or partially vaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has gone up 723 in the week before to 1,325 in the past week.

Singapore has recorded a total of 68,901 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

Vaccinations

As of September 5, 81 per cent of the population had completed their full regimen or received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 83 per cent had received at least one dose.

For other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organisation’s Emergency Use Listing such as Sinovac, 170,635 doses had been administered as of September 5, covering 86,101 individuals. ― TODAY