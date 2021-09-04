Singapore reports 253 new locally transmitted cases, including 116 unlinked ones. — Picture by Ooi Boon Keong for TODAY

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, Sept 4 — Singapore today (September 4) recorded 253 new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19, including 116 that are not linked to earlier infections.

Of the remaining locally transmitted cases recorded on Saturday, 84 are linked to previous infections and had already been quarantined, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

Another 53 are also linked to past cases and were detected through surveillance testing.

Among the cases are two seniors aged above 70 who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and are at risk of serious illness.

Apart from the locally transmitted cases, there are six imported infections.

Four of them were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while two of them developed the illness while in isolation.

In all, there were 259 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today.

The country has recorded a total of 68,469 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. — TODAY