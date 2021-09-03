Covid-19: 216 new locally transmitted cases in Singapore, including 109 unlinked infections

Singapore today registered 216 new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19, including 109 that are not linked to earlier infections. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 3 — Singapore today registered 216 new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19, including 109 that are not linked to earlier infections.

Along with three imported cases, the country recorded a total of 219 new cases of Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement.

This is the highest single-day tally recorded since August 7 last year, when there were 242 infections.

Of the remaining locally transmitted cases recorded today, MOH said that 56 are linked to previous infections and had already been quarantined.

Another 51 are also linked to past cases and were detected through surveillance testing.

Among the cases are two seniors above the age of 70 who are not vaccinated or partially vaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness.

Of the three imported infections, two were detected on arrival and the remaining case developed the illness while in isolation.

Singapore has recorded a total of 68,210 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. — TODAY