Singapore grants approval to 755 travellers from Germany, Brunei to enter under new Covid-19 quarantine-free travel scheme

SINGAPORE, Sept 2 — Since applications started yesterday for a scheme to allow fully vaccinated travellers to enter Singapore without having to be quarantined as a safeguard against Covid-19, approval has been granted to a total of 755 travellers from Brunei and Germany.

Releasing these figures today in response to media queries, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said that the first flight under the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme is expected to arrive from Germany and Brunei on September 8 and 9 respectively.

The authority said that as of 11.59pm yesterday, 735 travellers from Germany and 20 travellers from Brunei have received their travel pass to enter Singapore between September 8 and Oct 7.

Of the passes issued for Germany, CAAS said 301 were issued to short-term visitors and 434 to long-term pass holders.

For Brunei, 18 travel passes were issued to short-term visitors, and two to long-term pass holders

The VTL scheme was first announced by the Government on Aug 19 and TODAY had previously reported that there will be seven VTL flights from Germany weekly.

Five will be serviced by Singapore Airlines (SIA) and the other two will be operated by German airline Lufthansa.

There will be three flights designated for fully vaccinated travellers from Brunei to Singapore each week, one of which is operated by SIA. The other two will be serviced by Royal Brunei Airlines.

The CAAS said fully vaccinated Singapore citizens and Permanent Residents do not need to apply for the Vaccinated Travel Pass pass to enter Singapore under the Vaccinated Travel Lane scheme.

CAAS added that under the scheme, there will be “no restrictions on the purpose of travel and no requirement for a controlled itinerary or sponsor”.

However, it said that all travellers under the Vaccinated Travel Lane scheme will have to comply strictly with the conditions of travel.

Amongst others, these conditions include:

Being fully vaccinated in their country of departure or Singapore

Having remained in their country of departure in the last 21 consecutive days prior to their departure for Singapore

Undergoing multiple Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction tests in lieu of stay-home notice. These include a pre-departure test within 48 hours of the scheduled departure flight, on-arrival test at Changi Airport and post-arrival tests on day three and day seven during their stay at one of the designated clinics in Singapore

Travelling on non-stop designated VTL flights from their country of departure to Singapore that will only serve VTL travellers.

CAAS director-general Han Kok Juan said this is a cautious start to the scheme.

“It will allow us to gain experience and build confidence as we further reopen our borders and reconnect with the world in a careful and step-by-step manner.” — TODAY