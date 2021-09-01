Covid-19: 177 new locally transmitted cases in Singapore, including 90 unlinked ones

Of the remaining locally transmitted cases recorded today, 54 are linked to previous infections and had already been quarantined..― TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 1 — Singapore today recorded 177 new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19, including 90 that are not linked to earlier infections.

This is the highest number of locally transmitted cases since July 21, when 179 such cases were reported.

Of the remaining locally transmitted cases recorded today, 54 are linked to previous infections and had already been quarantined.

Another 33 are also linked to past cases and were detected through surveillance testing, the Ministry of Health said.

Among the cases is one senior aged above 70 who is not vaccinated and is at risk of serious illness.

Apart from the locally transmitted cases, there are three imported infections.

All of them developed the illness while in isolation.

In all, there were 180 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Wednesday.

The country has recorded a total of 67,800 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. — TODAY