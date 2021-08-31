Covid-19: 156 new locally transmitted cases in Singapore, including 79 that are unlinked

The country has recorded a total of 67,620 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 31 — Singapore today recorded 156 new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19, including 79 that were not linked to earlier infections.

This was the highest number of locally transmitted cases since July 22, when 162 such cases were reported.

For the 77 cases linked to confirmed cases, 48 had already been quarantined and 29 were detected through surveillance testing, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

Among the cases are two seniors aged above 70 who are not vaccinated or partially vaccinated and are at risk of serious illness.

There were also five imported cases — three were detected on arrival and two developed the illness while in isolation.

In all, there were 161 new cases confirmed today.

