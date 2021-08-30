Covid-19: 147 new locally transmitted cases in Singapore, including 52 that are unlinked

Of the remaining 95 locally transmitted infections traced to confirmed cases, 53 had already been quarantined. ― TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 30— Singapore today recorded 147 new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19, including 52 that were not linked to earlier infections.

This is the highest number of locally transmitted cases since July 22, when 162 such cases were reported then.

Of the remaining 95 locally transmitted infections traced to confirmed cases, 53 had already been quarantined and 42 were detected through surveillance testing, MOH said.

Among the cases is one senior aged above 70 who is partially vaccinated and is at risk of serious illness.

There were also eight imported cases — three were detected on arrival and five developed the illness while in isolation.

In all, there were 155 new Covid-19 cases confirmed on Monday.

There have been a total of 67,459 coronavirus cases here since the start of the pandemic. — TODAY