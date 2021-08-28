Three Singaporean seniors die of Covid-19 complications; death toll hits 55

Two woman aged 70 and 90 were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (pictured) for medical conditions not related to Covid-19 but later died from complications due to the disease. ― TODAY pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, Aug 28 — Three more seniors have died from complications due to Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said yesterday (August 27).

In its nightly update on the coronavirus situation here, it said that an 80-year-old man and a 90-year-old woman died on Thursday while a 70-year-old woman died yesterday. All three were Singaporeans and had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

The two women who died had mobility issues and “had limited movement outside of their homes, but yet had been infected as unlinked cases”, the ministry added.

The man tested positive for Covid-19 on August 7 and was admitted to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital the same day. He had no known medical conditions.

The 90-year-old woman was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital for an unrelated medical condition on August 18 and tested positive for Covid-19 the next day.

“She had a history of cancer, heart disease, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia,” MoH said.

Hyperlipidaemia is a condition where a person has high levels of lipids such as cholesterol or triglycerides in the blood. It is one of the main risk factors for coronary heart disease and stroke.

The 70-year-old woman was similarly taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital for an unrelated medical condition on August 11 and tested negative for Covid-19 upon admission.

Another test taken on August 17, however, came back positive.

MoH said that the woman had a history of diabetes mellitus, ischaemic heart disease, end-stage renal failure, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia.

Eighteen people have died from complications due to Covid-19 this month.

There are now 55 people here who have died after contracting the coronavirus, meaning that one third of the fatalities have come in August alone.

Earlier, MoH reported that there were 122 new cases recorded yesterday.

Singapore has seen a total of 67,050 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. ― TODAY