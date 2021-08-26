Singapore police investigating 21 people for illegal gambling and violating Covid-19 safe distancing requirements

A mahjong set and decks of cards were among some items seized by the police as case exhibits. ― Picture courtesy of Singapore Police Force

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, Aug 26 — The police are investigating 21 people for illegally gambling and breaching Covid-19 safe distancing measures and have arrested one 42-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man among the group.

In a media release yesterday (August 25), the police said that officers from the Jurong Police Division conducted an operation at 11.45pm on Monday at a commercial unit along Bukit Batok Crescent.

They found 11 women and 10 men, aged between 29 and 67, allegedly involved in illegal gambling activities and breaking safe distancing regulations.

The two individuals were arrested for supposedly using the unit as a common gaming house, while the other 10 women and nine men are being investigated for gaming in a common gaming house.

A mahjong set and decks of cards were among some items seized as case exhibits.

Police investigations are ongoing.

If convicted for using a place as a common gaming house, the two people arrested could be fined between S$5,000 (RM15,483) and S$50,000, and jailed for up to three years.

For the others who may be found guilty of gaming in a common gaming house, they may be fined up to S$5,000 or be jailed for up to six months, or both.

For breaking Covid-19 regulations related to safe distancing, those found guilty may be fined up to S$10,000 and jailed up to six months, or both.

“The police take a serious view against all forms of illegal gambling activities and will continue to take tough enforcement action against offenders in accordance with the law. Members of the public are advised not to engage in any form of illegal gambling and to comply with the prevailing safe distancing measures,” they said. ― TODAY