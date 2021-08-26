In Singapore, 86-year-old man and 95-year-old woman die of Covid-19 complications; death toll hits 52

The National Centre for Infectious Diseases in Singapore. According to the Ministry of Health, two more seniors have died from complications due to Covid-19. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 26 — Two more seniors died from complications due to Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said yesterday (August 25).

In its nightly update on the coronavirus situation here, the ministry said that an 86-year-old man died on Tuesday and a 95-year-old woman died yesterday. Both were Singaporeans.

The man’s case was first reported on July 28.

He was admitted to Tan Tock Seng Hospital for an unrelated medical condition on July 1 and tested negative for Covid-19 “multiple times”, MoH said.

Another test taken on July 28, however, came back positive.

“He had been partially vaccinated against Covid-19 and had a history of cancer, cardiomyopathy, chronic kidney disease, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia,” MoH added.

Cardiomyopathy is a disease of the heart muscle, which is primarily caused by hereditary factors. Hyperlipidaemia is a condition where a person has high levels of lipids such as cholesterol or triglycerides in the blood. It is one of the main risk factors for coronary heart disease and stroke.

The woman’s case was first reported on August 9.

She developed symptoms on August 5 and tested positive for Covid-19 four days later after being admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

“(The woman) had not been vaccinated against Covid-19 and had a history of Alzheimer’s disease,” MoH said.

This is the 14th and 15th deaths from Covid-19 this month.

There are now 52 people here who have died after contracting the coronavirus.

Yesterday, MoH recorded 120 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total tally to 66,812 since the outbreak began last year. ― TODAY