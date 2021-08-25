Covid-19: 118 new locally transmitted cases in Singapore, including 26 linked to North Coast Lodge dormitory

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement that of the 118 cases, 26 are linked to North Coast Lodge. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 25 — Singapore today recorded 118 new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19, including 29 that are not linked to earlier infections.

This is the highest tally for locally transmitted cases since July 30, when 131 such infections were reported.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement that of the 118 cases, 26 are linked to North Coast Lodge, a dormitory for migrant workers in Woodlands.

Of these 26 cases, 25 have been placed on quarantine earlier.

The number of cases linked to the dormitory cluster is now 112.

Of the remaining locally transmitted cases, 19 are linked to previous infections and had already been quarantined.

Another 44 were also linked to past cases and were detected through surveillance, MOH said.

Among the cases are two seniors above the age of 70 who are not vaccinated or partially vaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness.

Besides the locally transmitted cases, there are two imported cases.

One of the imported cases was detected on arrival and the other developed the illness while in isolation.

In total, there were 120 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today.

Singapore has recorded a total of 66,812 Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. — TODAY