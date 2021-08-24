Mandatory Covid-19 tests for 38 NTU dorm residents in Singapore after viral fragments found in wastewater

Nanyang Technological University (NTU) issued a circular requiring all 38 residents of Block 61 at Hall 13 to undergo a mandatory Covid-19 test. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 24 — All 38 students living at a residential hall block at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) were due to have undergone mandatory Covid-19 testing yesterday (August 23) after viral fragments were detected in wastewater samples collected at the block.

They have also been required to isolate themselves, either in their dormitory rooms or at their Singapore residence, and to minimise physical contact with others.

In a circular to NTU students on Monday, the university said all the residents who have checked in at Block 61 at Hall 13 needed to get tested for Covid-19 by 7pm yesterday. TODAY has confirmed that the circular is authentic.

A swabbing station had been set up at the multi-purpose hall next to Block 61 to facilitate the antigen rapid testing exercise, which was to have been open between 3pm and 7pm, said NTU.

The affected students did not need to make an appointment to get tested. They had to take their NTU student card and identity card to the swabbing site.

The university said that all affected students would be provided with the necessary support through the schools that they are enrolled in.

Students and staff members who do not reside in the affected blocks should refrain from visiting or entering the premises, NTU said.

They should monitor their health and seek immediate medical attention should they not feel well, and avoid coming to campus until they have recovered.

All students and staff members should also comply with NTU’s existing safe management measures, the university said.

This includes wearing a mask at all times, observing safe distancing and using the TraceTogether app or token for SafeEntry check-ins and check-outs.

“Do not share unverified information with others as this will create unnecessary alarm,” said NTU.

“The safety and health of our students and employees are the university’s utmost priority,” it added.

Both the Ministry of Education and NTU declined to comment when contacted. ― TODAY