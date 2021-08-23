Singapore’s Covid-19 death toll hits 49

Two seniors died from complications due to Covid-19 infection over the weekend. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 23 — Two seniors died from complications due to Covid-19 infection over the weekend, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday (Aug 22).

A 91-year-old female permanent resident, identified as Case 67456, died on Saturday, while Case 67630, an 87-year-old Singaporean man, died on Sunday.

The woman's case was first reported on Aug 3. She had developed symptoms on July 30, tested positive for Covid-19, and was admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

She had not been vaccinated against Covid-19, and had a history of chronic kidney disease, heart disease, hypertension, hyperlipidaemia and hyperparathyroidism, MOH said.

The man's case was first reported on August 4. On that day, he had been taken to the National University Hospital for an unrelated medical condition, but subsequently tested positive.

He had been partially vaccinated against Covid-19, and had a history of advance cancer, diabetes mellitus, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia.

In total, 49 people have died from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Singapore on Sunday reported 35 new Covid-19 cases, 29 of which were locally transmitted. — TODAY