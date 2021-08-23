Covid-19: 86-year-old Singaporean woman becomes 13th person to die of complications in August; death toll hits 50

Today, MOH recorded 98 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total tally to 66,576 since the outbreak began. ― TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 23 — An 86-year-old Singaporean woman died today from complications due to Covid-19.

In its nightly update on the coronavirus situation here, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that the woman’s case was first reported on Aug 2.

She was admitted to Changi General Hospital on July 23 for an unrelated medical condition and tested negative for Covid-19 during admission as well as on July 29.

Her case was detected when she was tested for the coronavirus on Aug 2 as she was identified as a close contact of a patient who was a “confirmed case”.

“She had not been vaccinated against Covid-19, and had a history of cancer and hypertension,” said MOH.

This is the 13th death from Covid-19 this month.

There are now 50 people here who have died after contracting the coronavirus.

Today, MOH recorded 98 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total tally to 66,576 since the outbreak began.

Earlier this evening, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung noted in a Facebook post that many Singaporeans have expressed concern about the spate of Covid-19 deaths recently.

Ong said that the health ministry has plotted the incidence of deaths and intensive care unit (ICU) admissions “by the date when the patient was detected to have been infected”.

This means that if a case was tested Covid-19 positive on Aug 1 but deteriorated and got admitted to ICU or passed away on Aug 10, MOH would plot the data point on Aug 1, instead of Aug 10.

“The chart shows that most of the deaths arose from infections that happened earlier in the month. Then, we had more daily cases and importantly, fewer people were vaccinated (11 out of the 12 patients who passed away were not fully vaccinated),” he wrote.

Ong stressed that it is important for members of the public to get vaccinated, adding that he has met residents who are worried about getting jabbed as they have “underlying illnesses, or they fall sick easily”.

“In many of such instances, they need the vaccines even more because the chances of them falling very sick if infected with Covid-19 is much higher,” he said. — TODAY