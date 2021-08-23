Covid-19: 29 new locally transmitted cases in Singapore, including 17 unlinked infections

Singapore reported 29 new Covid-19 community infections on Sunday. — TODAY pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, Aug 23 — Singapore reported 29 new Covid-19 community infections on Sunday (Aug 22), 17 of which have not been traced to any previously reported infections.

Of those that were linked to earlier cases, nine had been placed on quarantine while three were detected through surveillance, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

Among the cases is one senior aged above 70 who is partially vaccinated and at risk of serious illness, said MOH.

The community cases were among a total of 35 new Covid-19 cases confirmed on Sunday.

The remaining six were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

Five were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while one developed the illness during quarantine.

The country has recorded 66,478 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 346 Covid-19 patients are currently warded in hospital. Twenty-two of them are seriously ill and require oxygen support, and seven are in critical condition.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 23 are seniors aged above 60, of whom 18 are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Over the last 28 days, the percentage of unvaccinated who became severely ill or died is 8.6 per cent, while that for the fully vaccinated is 1.7 per cent.

Two seniors died from complications due to Covid-19 infection over the weekend.

A 91-year-old female permanent resident, identified as Case 67456, died on Saturday, while Case 67630, an 87-year-old Singaporean man, died on Sunday.

In total, 49 people have died from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has decreased from 354 in the week before to 240 in the past week. The number of unlinked community cases has increased from 92 in the week before to 93 in the past week.

Vaccination

As of Saturday, about 8.6 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty and Moderna vaccines have been administered, covering 4.5 million people, with 4.2 million individuals having completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 159,204 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organisation’s Emergency Use Listing have been administered, covering 84,530 individuals.

In total, 78 per cent of Singapore’s population have completed their full vaccination regimen, while 82 per cent have received at least one dose. — TODAY