Man, 28, charged with raping 52-year-old woman in Toa Payoh toilet, hitting her head on basin

File photo of the State Courts in Singapore. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE — A 28-year-old man was charged today (Aug 21) with raping a woman almost twice his age and hitting her head against a wash basin.

Chew Kee Hock, a Singaporean, faces one charge of aggravated rape.

Court documents showed that between 8.45pm and 9.05pm on Thursday, he allegedly forced the woman, 52, to perform oral sex on him without her consent in a women’s toilet on the fifth floor of a building in Toa Payoh.

Oral or anal penetration without a woman’s consent was made a rape offence from Jan 1 last year, after amendments to the Penal Code took effect.

She cannot be named due to a court gag order to protect her identity. The exact location of the building was also redacted from court documents.

Chew is also accused of voluntarily causing hurt to her by hitting her head against a basin in order to facilitate the alleged rape.

She suffered minor injuries and the suspect fled the scene afterwards, the police said in a statement on Friday evening.

Using footage taken from closed-circuit television and police cameras, police officers from several departments managed to trace the suspect’s escape route and identify him quickly, they added.

He was arrested at a residential unit in Ang Mo Kio yesterday, within 10 hours after the report was made.

The police had said that they would seek to remand Chew for further investigations.

He will return to court on Aug 27.

If convicted of aggravated rape, he could be jailed between eight and 20 years, and receive up to 12 strokes of the cane. ― TODAY