32 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 16 unlinked infections

Singapore reported 32 new Covid-19 community infections today on August 21, 2021.

SINGAPORE — Singapore reported 32 new Covid-19 community infections today (August 21), 16 of which have not been traced to any previously reported infections.

Of the other 16 that were linked to earlier cases, 11 had been placed on quarantine while five were detected through surveillance, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

Amongst the cases is one senior above 70 years who is unvaccinated, and is at risk of serious illness, said MOH.

The community cases were among a total of 37 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed today, MOH said.

The remaining five were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

Three were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while two developed the illness during stay-home notice or isolation.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 66,443. ― TODAY