Singapore records 36 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, including 14 unlinked infections

SINGAPORE, Aug 20 — Singapore today recorded 36 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, including 14 that are not linked to earlier infections.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement that of the 36 cases, 19 are linked to previous infections and had already been placed under quarantine.

Another three infections, also linked to previous cases, were detected through surveillance testing.

Apart from the locally transmitted cases, there were four imported cases. Of these three were detected on arrival while one developed illness while serving stay-home notice or isolation.

In total, there were 40 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore today.

The 36 locally transmitted cases were seven more than the 29 reported yesterday. Yesterday’s tally was the lowest number of locally transmitted cases since July 13, when 19 such cases were reported.

The country has recorded 66,406 coronavirus cases and 46 deaths since the start of the pandemic. — TODAY