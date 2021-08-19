Singaporean man, 64, dies of Covid-19 complications; death toll hits 46

The Ministry of Health said that the man developed a cough on August 2 and was taken to Raffles Hospital the next day after suffering heart problems. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 19 — A 64-year-old Singaporean man died on Monday (August 16) from complications due to Covid-19.

In its nightly update on the coronavirus situation here yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said that the man developed a cough on August 2 and was taken to Raffles Hospital the next day after suffering heart problems.

“He had not been vaccinated against Covid-19, and had a history of end stage renal failure, ischaemic cardiomyopathy, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia.”

Hyperlipidaemia, a blood condition, is one of the main risk factors for coronary heart disease and stroke. Ischaemic cardiomyopathy is a condition where the heart muscle is weakened as a result of a heart attack or coronary artery disease.

TODAY has reached out to MoH to ask why the man’s death was not announced earlier. MoH’s statement did not indicate when he was diagnosed with Covid-19.

This is the ninth death from Covid-19 this month.

There are now 46 people here who have died after contracting the coronavirus.

Yesterday, MoH recorded 53 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total tally to 66,334 since the outbreak began. ― TODAY