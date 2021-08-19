Benjamin Glynn released from prison after jail term backdated, to be deported from Singapore

Benjamin Glynn (right) outside the the State Courts on July 2, 2021. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 19 — Benjamin Glynn, who was jailed for six weeks yesterday for not wearing a mask on an MRT train and outside the State Courts has been released from prison.

The 40-year-old Briton was also yesterday handed over to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), which will be making arrangements for his deportation, the Singapore Prison Service said today.

It is not known when he will be deported. TODAY has sought comments from ICA.

The Singapore Prison Service said in a press statement that Glynn’s sentence was backdated to the date of his remand in prison on July 19, where he was held until Aug 4.

Thereafter, District Judge Eddy Tham ordered that he be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health from Aug 5 to 18 to assess if he had any mental conditions.

Yesterday, the court was told that Glynn was found to have no mental conditions. The prosecution proceeded with his trial, which lasted more than eight hours.

Glynn contested four charges of failing to wear a mask without reasonable excuse, being a public nuisance and using threatening words towards a public servant.

At the hearing, Glynn told the court that the basis of his defence had nothing to do with his actions, but rather, that he had not “agreed to this contract” of wearing a face mask and there was “no jurisdiction over him”.

District Judge Tham, who found Glynn guilty of all four charges, told the man that he was misguided in thinking that he was above the law, which applies to anyone who steps foot into Singapore.

Woman who disrupted hearing referred to police

During the trial yesterday, District Judge Tham told an unidentified woman to leave the courtroom as she was not wearing a mask.

The woman refused, saying that her mask was broken and that she was a “living, breathing person” and could not be told what to do.

She also told District Judge Tham that she did not respect him and that he was presiding over a “kangaroo court”, a term that refers to an unofficial court where people are found guilty of offences especially without sound evidence.

The State Courts said today that the matter has since been referred to the police.

“Trials and hearings, which are held in open court, are open to the public,” it said.

“However, those attending must at all times observe court etiquette and decorum. They must act appropriately, show the court proper respect and comply with the judge’s directions.”

Those who misbehave, disrupt court proceedings or fail to heed a judge’s directions or court rules may be told to leave the courtroom. They may also be reported to the police, it added.

TODAY has asked the police for comment. — TODAY