52 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 14 unlinked infections

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore is now 66,281. — TODAY pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, Aug 17 — Singapore today recorded 52 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, including 14 that are not linked to earlier detected infections.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement that of the 52 cases, 35 are linked to previous infections and had already been placed under quarantine.

Another three infections, also linked to previous cases, were detected through surveillance testing.

Among the cases is one senior aged above 70 who is unvaccinated and is at risk of serious illness, said MOH.

Besides the locally transmitted cases, there are four imported cases, making a total of 56 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed today.

Three of the imported cases were detected on arrival in Singapore and the remaining one developed the illness during stay-home notice or isolation.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore is now 66,281. — TODAY