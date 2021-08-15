Covid-19: 11 new infections at My First Skool branch on Chin Swee Road, cluster grows to 31 cases

My First Skool's cluster had first emerged with six cases. ― Picture via Google

SINGAPORE, Aug 15 — Another 11 new Covid-19 cases were today linked to the cluster at the My First Skool branch located at Block 54 Chin Swee Road, bringing the total number of infections there to 31.

The cluster had first emerged last Thursday with six cases.

Another preschool cluster, the one at Superland Preschool at Kreta Ayer Community Centre, now has 15 cases with two new infections.

Meanwhile, the cluster linked to Sengkang Bus Interchange staff grew to 17 cases with three new infections, while one new case brought Bishan interchange’s total to 10. Both clusters first emerged yesterday.

There are currently 102 active clusters, ranging between three and 1,155 infections.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported no new clusters on Sunday and closed nine.

There were 50 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases today, including 14 not linked to earlier infections.

Of the 50 cases, 30 are linked to previous infections and had already been placed under quarantine.

Another six infections, also linked to previous cases, were detected through surveillance testing.

There were three imported cases that were detected on arrival, bringing Sunday’s total to 53 new cases.

Singapore has recorded 66,172 coronavirus cases and 44 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 443 patients are warded in hospital.

Thirty-two are seriously ill and require oxygen support and eight are in critical condition. Eight among these 40 cases are fully vaccinated.

“Of those who have fallen very ill, 33 are seniors above 60 years (old), of whom 26 are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated,” MOH said.

“Over the last 28 days, the percentage of unvaccinated who became severely ill or died is 9.6 per cent, while that for the fully vaccinated is 1.2 per cent,” the ministry added.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has decreased from 571 in the week before to 354 in the past week.

The number of unlinked community cases has also declined from 153 in the week before to 98 in the past week.

Vaccinations

As of yesterday, about 8.4 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty and Moderna vaccines have been administered, covering some 4.4 million people, with 4.1 million individuals having completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 147,528 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organisation’s Emergency Use Listing have been administered, covering 83,536 individuals.

In total, 75 per cent of Singapore’s population have completed their full regimen or received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 81 per cent has taken at least one shot, MOH said. — TODAY