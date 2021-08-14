Covid-19: Dip in patients who require oxygen support; three new clusters detected in Singapore

Among the 10 patients under intensive care and 30 with serious illness, seven are fully vaccinated, the Ministry of Health said. ― iStock pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 14 — The number of Covid-19 patients in Singapore who are in serious condition and need oxygen support to help them breathe dipped from 36 to 30 yesterday (August 13) while three new clusters of infections — all linked to different individuals — were reported.

In addition, there are 10 patients in the intensive care units, up from nine a day ago, data from the Ministry of Health (MoH) showed.

Among the 10 patients under intensive care and 30 with serious illness, seven are fully vaccinated.

“Of those who have fallen very ill, 34 are seniors above 60 years (old), of whom 27 are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated,” said MoH.

It stressed that there is continuing evidence that “almost all fully vaccinated individuals do not suffer serious disease when infected unless they had underlying medical conditions that made them more susceptible”.

“Over the last 28 days, the percentage of unvaccinated who became severely ill or died is 9.6 per cent, while that for the fully vaccinated is 1.0 per cent,” MoH added.

There are 488 Covid-19 patients who are hospitalised as of yesterday.

Three new Covid-19 clusters

While there were three new clusters yesterday, six others have been closed.

There are now 116 active Covid-19 clusters here, ranging between three and 1,151 infections.

Earlier yesterday, MoH reported that Singapore recorded 45 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, including 13 that are not linked to earlier detected infections.

The 45 locally transmitted cases is the lowest tally since July 15, when 42 cases were detected.

Of the 45 cases, 20 are linked to previous infections and had already been placed under quarantine.

Another 12 infections, also linked to previous cases, were detected through surveillance testing.

Among the cases are three seniors aged above 70 who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness.

Besides the locally transmitted cases, there are four imported cases, making a total of 49 new Covid-19 cases confirmed yesteray.

Two of the imported cases were detected on arrival in Singapore and the remaining two developed the illness during their stay-home notice or isolation.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has dropped from 671 in the week before to 380 in the past week.

The number of cases with no known links in the community has also gone down from 191 in the week before to 108 in the past week.

The seven-day moving average number of all linked community cases and all unlinked community cases are 38.9 and 15.4 respectively.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore is now 66,061.

Vaccinations

As of Aug 12, 74 per cent of the population had completed their full regimen or received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 81 per cent had received at least one dose.

In addition, 142,966 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organisation’s Emergency Use Listing such as Sinovac have been administered as of August 12, covering 82,951 individuals. ― TODAY