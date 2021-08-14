Covid-19: 57 new locally transmitted cases in Singapore, including 17 unlinked infections

Singapore recorded 57 new locally transmitted infections on Aug 14, 2021. — TODAY pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, Aug 14 — Singapore today (August 14) recorded 57 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, including 17 that are not linked to earlier infections.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement that of the 57 cases, 29 are linked to previous infections and had already been placed under quarantine.

Another 11 infections, also linked to previous cases, were detected through surveillance testing.

Among the cases is a senior above 70 years old who is not vaccinated and at risk of serious illness.

Apart from the locally transmitted cases, there was an imported case that was detected and isolated on arrival.

MOH preliminarily confirmed a total of 58 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore today.

New programme awards S$30 (RM94) vouchers to those who refer unvaccinated seniors to get Covid-19 shots

The country has recorded 66,119 coronavirus cases and 44 deaths since the start of the pandemic. — TODAY