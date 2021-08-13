84-year-old Singaporean man dies of Covid-19 complications; Seventh such death in August as death toll hits 44

An 84-year-old Singaporean man who died from complications due to Covid-19 had earlier been admitted to the National University Hospital. — TODAY pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, Aug 13 — An 84-year-old Singaporean man died today from complications due to Covid-19.

In a media statement, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that the man developed symptoms on July 28 and was admitted to the National University Hospital the next day where he tested positive for coronavirus infection.

“He had not been vaccinated against Covid-19, and had a history of cancer, ischaemic heart disease, diabetes mellitus, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia,” MOHb said.

Hyperlipidaemia, a blood condition, is one of the main risk factors for coronary heart disease and stroke.

This is the seventh death from Covid-19 this month. The first was a 34-year-old Ukrainian man who died on Aug 1 while the sixth death this month was a 69-year-old Singaporean man who died on Aug 11.

There are now 44 people who have died in Singapore after contracting the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, MOH recorded 49 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total tally to 66,061 since the outbreak began. —TODAY