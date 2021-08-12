Covid-19: Three new clusters detected; dip in number of patients in ICU in Singapore

MoH said that Singapore yesterday recorded 61 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, including 17 that are not linked to earlier detected infections. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 12 — Singapore yesterday (August 11) reported three new clusters of Covid-19 infections — one of which is linked to a pre-school — as well as a drop in the number of patients in the intensive care units from the day before.

In addition, there are 35 patients in serious condition who need oxygen support to help them breathe, up from 32 a day ago, data from the Ministry of Health (MoH) showed.

The eight in intensive care is three less than the 11 reported on Tuesday.

Among these eight patients and the 35 with serious illness, seven are fully vaccinated.

“Of those who have fallen very ill, 36 are seniors above 60 years (old), of whom 29 are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated,” said MoH.

It stressed that there is continuing evidence that “almost all fully vaccinated individuals do not suffer serious disease when infected unless they had underlying medical conditions that made them more susceptible”.

“Over the last 28 days, the percentage of unvaccinated who became severely ill or died is 8.7 per cent, while that for the fully vaccinated is 0.9 per cent,” MoH added.

There are 508 Covid-19 patients who are hospitalised as of yesterday.

Three new Covid-19 clusters

As of yesterday, four cases have been linked to the new cluster at the Superland Preschool located at Kreta Ayer Community Centre.

The two other new clusters reported on Wednesday have been linked to different individuals.

There are now 118 active clusters, ranging between three and 1,151 infections.

This is the same as the 118 clusters reported the day before, though MoH did not provide details on the three clusters that were closed.

Earlier, MoH said that Singapore yesterday recorded 61 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, including 17 that are not linked to earlier detected infections.

Of the 61 cases, 33 are linked to previous infections and had already been placed under quarantine.

Another 11 infections, also linked to previous cases, were detected through surveillance testing.

Among the cases are three seniors aged above 70 who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and are at risk of serious illness.

Besides the locally transmitted cases, there are two imported cases, making a total of 63 new Covid-19 cases confirmed yesterday.

Both imported cases were detected on arrival in Singapore.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has dropped from 758 in the week before to 448 in the past week.

The number of cases with no known links in the community has also gone down from 227 in the week before to 129 in the past week.

The seven-day moving average number of all linked community cases and all unlinked community cases are 45.6 and 18.4 respectively.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore is now 65,953.

Vaccinations

As of August 10, 72 per cent of the population had completed their full regimen or received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 81 per cent had received at least one dose.

In addition, 131,879 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing such as Sinovac have been administered as of Aug 10, covering 82,406 individuals. ― TODAY