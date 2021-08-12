Covid-19: Three men in Singapore under probe for allegedly verbally abusing enforcement officers

The three separate incidents happened at the Haig Road Market and Food Centre and Newton Food Centre. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 12 — Three men are being probed by the authorities in three separate incidents at food centres across Singapore for allegedly using abusive words against safe distancing enforcement officers from the National Environment Agency (NEA).

In a news release yesterday (August 11), the police said that the men are aged between 36 and 58.

In the first incident on July 18, a 36-year-old man had hurled vulgarities against a female safe distancing enforcement officer at Newton Food Centre.

The officer had approached the man and his three friends to advise them to stop drinking as it was past 10.30pm.

Police said that instead of complying with her advice, the man allegedly hurled vulgarities at the officer.

He is assisting the authorities with investigations for using abusive words against a public servant and for possible breaches of the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act.

In the second incident which also took place at Newton Food Centre on July 18, the police said they had received a call for assistance from a safe distancing enforcement officer that a 41-year-old man had hurled vulgarities at him while he was performing his duties.

The officer had approached the man and his five friends and advised them to disperse as they had allegedly exceeded the permitted group size cap for social gatherings.

The man then purportedly hurled vulgarities at the officer instead of complying with his advice.

He is assisting the police with investigations for using abusive words against a public servant.

“The man and his five friends are also being investigated for breaching safe distancing measures as well,” said the police.

In the third incident on July 21, a 58-year-old man had hurled vulgarities against a safe distancing enforcement officer at the Haig Road Market and Food Centre.

The man had been advised to stop drinking his beer, to put on his mask and to leave the food centre as it was closed for deep cleaning.

He is assisting the police with investigations.

Those found guilty of using abusive words against a public servant are liable for a fine not exceeding S$5,000 (RM15,610), up to 12 months’ jail, or both.

Those who fail to comply with Covid-19 regulations can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

“The police take a serious view of abusive acts against enforcement officers, and offenders will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” said the police.

“Members of the public are advised to take safe distancing measures seriously.” ― TODAY