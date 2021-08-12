59 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 19 unlinked infections

Singapore recorded 59 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases on August 12, 2021. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 12 — Singapore today recorded 59 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, including 19 that are not linked to earlier detected infections.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement that of the 59 cases, 26 are linked to previous infections and had already been placed under quarantine.

Another 14 infections, also linked to previous cases, were detected through surveillance testing.

Among the cases are five seniors aged above 70 who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness.

There were no imported cases on Thursday, the first time since June 15 that there are no such cases.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore is now 66,012. — TODAY