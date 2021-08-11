Fines, suspension of licences for seven companies and 47 individuals in Singapore’s maritime sector who breached Covid-19 measures

A view of vessels in the Singapore Strait. ― Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, Aug 11 — Seven companies and 47 individuals in the maritime sector have been fined or had their licence suspended for breaching Covid-19 safe management measures by, for example, operating pleasure crafts that exceeded the maximum group sizes permitted for social gatherings.

The transgressions, which also involved harbour craft and ocean-going vessels, happened over an eight-month period from November last year to June this year, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said today (August 11).

Fifty-two of the transgressors were fined between S$300 (RM935) and S$3,000 each. Two others had the licences for their pleasure craft and harbour craft suspended by MPA.

Other examples of transgressions include a case of a shore-based personnel who violated safe management regulations by consuming the ship’s stores on board and not wearing the appropriate level of personal protective equipment.

The authority added that there was also a case of a long-term permit holder residing on board a harbour craft who came ashore without MPA’s approval. Another case involved agents who failed to submit mandatory notifications to MPA on the boarding of shore-based personnel.

MPA added that it is investigating several other incidents involving breaches of safe management regulations.

“Actions will be taken against any individual and company found to have breached the law,” it said.

A person who commits an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act is liable, on first conviction, to a maximum fine of S$10,000, or imprisonment of up to 6 months, or to both, said MPA.

On a second or subsequent offence, there is a maximum fine of S$20,000, or imprisonment up to 12 months, or to both. The craft or vessel may also have its licence suspended by MPA for up to 30 days.

“MPA reminds individuals and companies to adhere strictly to safe management regulations involving pleasure craft, harbour craft and ocean-going vessels,” the authority said.

“MPA takes a serious view of any breach of the law and will not hesitate to take the parties involved to task. ― TODAY