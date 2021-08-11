Covid-19: In Singapore, 11 Covid-19 patients in critical condition, highest in past month

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore is now 65,890. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 11 — The number of Covid-19 patients in Singapore who are in intensive care units (ICUs) has risen to 11, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said yesterday (August 10).

In addition, there are 32 patients in serious condition who need oxygen support to help them breathe, down from 35 a day ago, data showed.

The eleven patients in intensive care is the highest number in the last 28 days and one more from the day before.

Among these 11 patients and the 32 with serious illness, six are fully vaccinated.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 35 are seniors above 60 years old, of whom 29 are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, MoH said.

It stressed that there is continuing evidence that “almost all fully vaccinated individuals do not suffer serious disease when infected unless they had underlying medical conditions that made them more susceptible”.

“Over the last 28 days, the percentage of unvaccinated who became severely ill or died is 8.4 per cent, while that for the fully vaccinated is 0.8 per cent,” the ministry added.

There are 508 Covid-19 patients who are hospitalised as of yesterday.

Locally transmitted cases

Earlier in the day, MoH reported that Singapore recorded 53 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, including 15 that are not linked to confirmed cases.

This is the lowest number of such infections since July 16, when 53 cases were reported then.

As for the 38 cases that were linked, 31 had already been placed under quarantine and seven were detected through surveillance testing.

There was one imported case, making it a total of 54 new Covid-19 cases confirmed yesterday.

The imported case was detected and had been isolated on arrival in Singapore.

In addition, there are now 118 active Covid-19 clusters each having between three and 1,149 cases.

This is down from the 131 clusters reported the day before, though MoH did not provide details on the clusters that were closed.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has gone down from 799 in the week before to 481 in the past week.

The number of cases with no known links in the community has also dropped from 238 in the week before to 138 in the past week.

The seven-day moving average number of all linked community cases and all unlinked community cases are 49.0 and 19.7 respectively.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore is now 65,890.

Vaccinations

As of August 9, 72 per cent of the population had completed their full regimen or received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 81 per cent had received at least one dose.

In addition, 131,186 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organisation’s Emergency Use Listing such as Sinovac have been administered as of August 9, covering 80,459 individuals. ― TODAY