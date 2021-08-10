Singapore: 35-year-old woman to be charged with murder over death of eight-year-old daughter

A 35-year-old woman will be charged in court with murder for her suspected involvement in the death of her eight-year-old daughter. — TODAY file photo

SINGAPORE, Aug 10 — A 35-year-old woman will be charged in court tomorrow with murder for her suspected involvement in the death of her eight-year-old daughter.

In a media statement, the police said that they were alerted to an incident in a residential unit along Geylang Lorong 31 at about 11.40am today.

An eight-year-old girl was found lying motionless with multiple wounds.

The girl was unconscious when she was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead at 12.45pm.

The woman who was arrested at the scene is the biological mother of the dead girl.

“The police will be charging the 35-year-old woman in court on Aug 11 with murder and will seek a court order to remand her for psychiatric assessment,” they added.

If found guilty of murder, the woman faces the death penalty. — TODAY