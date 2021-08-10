53 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 15 unlinked infections

Singapore recorded 53 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases on August 10, 2021. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug10 — Singapore today recorded 53 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, including 15 that are not linked to earlier detected infections.

This is the lowest number of locally transmitted infections since July 16, when 53 cases were also reported then.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement that of the 53 cases, 31 are linked to previous infections and had already been placed under quarantine.

Another seven infections, also linked to previous cases, were detected through surveillance testing.

Besides the locally transmitted cases, there is one imported case, making a total of 54 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed today.

The imported case was detected and had been isolated on arrival in Singapore.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore is now 65,890. — TODAY