Fire breaks out at coffee shop at Tampines St 81

Firefighters managed to put out the fire in under an hour. — Picture courtesy of Singapore Civil Defence Force/Facebook

SINGAPORE, Aug 7 — A fire broke out at a coffee shop in Tampines on today (August 7) afternoon, causing damage to at least several stalls.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post that at about 2.15pm it was alerted to the fire at Blk 823A Tampines Street 81.

Upon arrival, the fire, which involved contents of a coffee shop, was well alight and several members of the public were trying to control the raging fire with three hose reels, it added.

Armed with water jets, SCDF firefighters with their breathing apparatus sets proceeded cautiously into the burning coffee shop to put out the fire.

The fire was extinguished with four water jets within an hour. Damping down operations were still ongoing as at 5.30pm, when SCDF had uploaded its Facebook post.

Damping down refers to the application of water to wet burnt surfaces immediately after a fire is put out. It is to prevent any potential rekindle of fire from the hot burnt surfaces.

Stall owners and patrons from the coffee shop as well as members of the public in the immediate vicinity had self-evacuated prior to SCDF's arrival, SCDF said.

There were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation. — TODAY