Covid-19: Live performances, worship services and other events in Singapore can take up to 500 fully vaccinated attendees from Aug 10

Worshippers at Faith Methodist Church on July 11, 2021. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 7 — From Tuesday (August 10), events such as worship services and live performances will be able to admit up to 500 attendees if all participants are fully vaccinated, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

The relaxation of rules also covers cinema screenings, business-oriented events such as exhibitions, spectator sport events as well as marriage solemnisations held at places other than homes and the Registry of Marriages building.

If not every attendee has been vaccinated against Covid-19, only up to 50 participants can be allowed at these events without pre-event testing.

As for wedding receptions or dinners, up to 250 attendees will be allowed if all of them are fully vaccinated, with groups of up to five at a table.

The Government’s Covid-19 task force announced these moves at a press conference on Friday.

In its statement, MOH said that provisions would be made for children aged 12 years and under who are attending events. Children under 12 cannot be vaccinated yet.

Non-vaccinated children may be included in a group of up to five persons if all the children are from the same household, it added.

At live performances, unmasking and the singing or playing of wind instruments may resume for vaccinated performers, subject to infection control rules.

The National Arts Council will release more details about the updated measures for live performances, while the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth will provide more information on measures for worship services.

What next if situation stays under control

From August 19, event sizes and capacity limits will be increased further if the pandemic remains under control here, MOH said.

If that is the case, the adjustments that will kick in are:

Up to 1,000 fully vaccinated attendees will be allowed at congregational and other worship services; cinemas; meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions; live performances; spectator sport events; and marriage solemnisations

The operating capacity of attractions and cruises will be raised to 50 per cent from the present 25 per cent

Museums and public libraries will be allowed to operate at an increased capacity of 50 per cent

Occupancy limits for malls and showrooms will go up to 10sqm of gross floor area per person, from the current 16 sqm per person

Separately, work-from-home requirements will also be eased.

In particular, up to 50 per cent of employees who are able to work from home will be allowed to return to workplaces, MOH said. — TODAY

