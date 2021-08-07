75 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 16 unlinked infections

Singapore’s Ministry of Health said in a statement that of the 75 cases, 50 are linked to previous infections and had already been placed under quarantine. — TODAY file photo

SINGAPORE, Aug 7 — Singapore today (Aug 7) recorded 75 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, including 16 that are not linked to earlier detected infections.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement that of the 75 cases, 50 are linked to previous infections and had already been placed under quarantine.

Another nine infections, also linked to previous cases, were detected through surveillance testing.

Among the new cases are three seniors aged above 70 who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness.

Besides the locally transmitted cases, there are six imported cases, making a total of 81 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed on Friday.

Among the imported cases, two were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while four developed the illness during stay home notice or isolation.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore is now 65,686.

