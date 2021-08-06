Singaporean man, 79, dies of Covid-19 complications; death toll reaches 40

A man had sought medical treatment at Sengkang General Hospital on Aug 4, 2021 for shortness of breath and low blood pressure before he died. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 6 — A 79-year-old Singaporean man died on Wednesday (Aug 4) from complications due to Covid-19.

In a media statement on Thursday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that the man had sought medical treatment at Sengkang General Hospital on Aug 4 for shortness of breath and low blood pressure.

He was confirmed to have Covid-19 the same day.

“He had not been vaccinated against Covid-19 and had a history of heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and hypertension,” MOH said.

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that causes obstructed airflow from the lungs.

This is the third death from Covid-19 complications in four days, following the death of a 34-year-old Ukrainian man on Sunday and a 58-year-old Singaporean woman on Monday.

There are now 40 people here who have died after contracting the coronavirus.

On Thursday, Singapore recorded 98 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total tally to 65,508 since the outbreak began. — TODAY