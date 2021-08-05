Singaporean woman, 58, dies of Covid-19 complications, bringing Singapore’s death toll to 39

The woman who died was a household contact of a confirmed case who had visited Samy’s Curry Restaurant in Dempsey. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 5 — A 58-year-old Singaporean woman died on Monday (August 2) from complications due to Covid-19.

In a media statement yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said that the woman was a household contact of a confirmed case who had visited Samy’s Curry Restaurant in Dempsey. Fifty-five Covid-19 cases have since been linked to the restaurant.

The woman was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on July 29.

MoH said that the woman had not been vaccinated against Covid-19 and had no underlying medical condition.

There are now 39 people here who have died after contracting the coronavirus.

Yesterday, Singapore recorded 95 new Covid-19 cases.

Singapore’s coronavirus total stands at 65,410 cases. ― TODAY