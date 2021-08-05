Singapore PM Lee's National Day message to be broadcast on Aug 8

Prime Minister’s Lee Hsien Loong’s National Day Message will be delivered in English. ― Picture courtesy of Ministry of Communications and Information

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, Aug 5 — Prime Minister’s Lee Hsien Loong’s National Day Message will be broadcast on Sunday (August 8), along with several other ministers who will speak in various languages.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a news release on Wednesday that Mr Lee will deliver his message in English.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat will deliver the message in Mandarin while Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli will speak in Malay. Transport Minister S Iswaran will deliver the message in Tamil.

The English broadcast will be on news channel CNA while the Mandarin broadcast will be on Channel 8 and Capital 958 radio station.

The Malay version will be aired on Suria while the Tamil message will be available on Vasantham and Oli 968 radio station.

The message will subsequently be available on PMO's website and YouTube channel in all four languages after the first broadcasts.

Last month, the Ministry of Defence said that this year’s National Day Parade will be postponed to August 21 after the end of Phase 2 (heightened alert) measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Singapore.

A ceremonial parade will be held at The [email protected] Bay on August 9 instead. ― TODAY