Singapore reports eight new Covid-19 clusters, including one linked to Changi General Hospital

A new Covid-19 cluster has emerged at Changi General Hospital yesterday, just days after a previous cluster there was closed on Saturday. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 4 — Singapore yesterday (Aug 3) reported eight new Covid-19 clusters, six of which were linked to different individuals.

The remaining two clusters were linked to Changi General Hospital (CGH) and Kian Hiap Construction located at Defu Lane 1. A previous cluster at CGH was just closed on Saturday.

In total, there are now 100 active Covid-19 clusters in Singapore, ranging between three and 1,097 infections.

One cluster linked to an individual was closed after no more cases were linked to it in the last 28 days.

In its nightly update on the coronavirus situation in Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that there are currently 37 patients who require oxygen support to help them breathe, one more from the day before.

In addition, there are seven patients who are in critical condition, the same number as on Monday.

“Six among these 44 cases are fully vaccinated. Of these, four require oxygen supplementation while two require ICU care as they have underlying medical conditions,” said MOH.

“Thirty-one seniors above 60 years (old), of whom 27 are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, have fallen very ill.”

Over the last 28 days, 66 local cases required oxygen supplementation, were admitted to ICU or died.

“Thirty-seven were unvaccinated, 21 were partially vaccinated and six were fully vaccinated,” the ministry said.

There are 592 Covid-19 patients who are in hospital as of yesterday, down from 602 the day before.

Covid-19 cases

Earlier yesterday, MoH said that Singapore recorded 98 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, including 31 that are not linked to earlier detected infections.

This is the lowest number of locally transmitted cases since July 18, when 88 cases were reported.

Of the 98 cases, 46 are linked to previous infections and had already been placed under quarantine.

Another 21 infections, also linked to previous cases, were detected through surveillance testing.

Among the new cases are seven seniors aged above 70 who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and at risk of serious illness.

Besides the locally transmitted cases, there are four imported cases, making a total of 102 new Covid-19 cases confirmed yesterday.

The imported cases had been isolated on arrival in Singapore. Three cases were detected upon arrival and the remaining one developed the disease during stay-home notice or isolation.

Twenty-two of the new cases yesterday have been linked to the Jurong Fishery Port, bringing the tally to 1,097.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has gone down from 967 in the week before to 799 in the past week.

“We are likely to continue to see (a) high number of cases in the coming days as we step up efforts to detect them to contain their spread in the community,” MoH stressed.

The number of cases with no known links in the community has, however, increased from 173 in the week before to 254 in the past week.

The seven-day moving average number of all linked community cases and all unlinked community cases are 77.9 and 36.3 respectively.

Singapore’s coronavirus total stands at 65,311 cases.

Vaccinations

As of Monday, MoH said that 63 per cent of the population had completed their full regimen or received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme, while 77 per cent had received at least one dose.

In addition, 108,815 doses of Sinovac vaccines had been administered as of Monday, covering 75,856 people. ― TODAY