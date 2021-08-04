Singapore reports 92 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, including 30 unlinked infections

Singapore today recorded 92 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, including 30 that are not linked to earlier detected infections. — TODAY pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, Aug 4 — Singapore today recorded 92 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, including 30 that are not linked to earlier detected infections.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement that of the 92 cases, 54 are linked to previous infections and had already been placed under quarantine.

Another eight infections, also linked to previous cases, were detected through surveillance testing.

Among the new cases is one senior aged above 70 who is unvaccinated and at risk of serious illness.

Besides the locally transmitted cases, there are three imported cases, making a total of 95 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed today.

The imported cases had been isolated on arrival in Singapore. One case was detected upon arrival and the remaining two developed the disease while serving their stay-home notice or isolation.

Singapore’s coronavirus total stands at 65,410 cases. — TODAY