MoH: 13 Covid-19 cases found in various testing operations across Singapore

(From left) Block 3 Teck Whye Lane and Blocks 430 and 445A Clementi Avenue 3. ― TODAY pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, Aug 4 — A total of 13 Covid-19 cases had been detected by the authorities at the conclusion of testing operations conducted at various public housing blocks across Singapore.

In an update yesterday (August 3), the Ministry of Health (MoH) said that it has completed its community surveillance testing operations at the following locations:

― Block 438 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10

― Blocks 430 and 445A Clementi Avenue 3

― Block 3 Teck Whye Lane

― Block 357 Yung An Road

― Block 510 West Coast Drive

Block 357 Yung An Road

MoH said that all 260 residents of Block 357 Yung An Road tested negative for the disease. It concluded testing there on Friday.

Block 438 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10

MoH concluded its testing for residents, visitors and people who had interacted with residents of the block on Friday.

Two people tested positive for Covid-19 while 430 others were found to be negative for Covid-19 infection.

Blocks 430 and 445A Clementi Avenue 3

Testing at the two blocks for residents, visitors and those who interacted with residents concluded on Saturday, MoH said.

A total of 842 people tested negative for Covid-19 while four others were found to have Covid-19 infection.

Block 3 Teck Whye Lane

Four people tested positive for Covid-19 at the conclusion of the special testing operation on Friday, while another 371 people were found to be negative.

Block 510 West Coast Drive

At the conclusion of the testing on Sunday, three people had tested positive for Covid-19 while 397 tested negative for the disease.

Earlier yesterday, MoH reported 102 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore, four of which were imported infections.

Singapore’s coronavirus total stands at 65,311 cases. ― TODAY