In Singapore, 34-year-old Ukrainian man dies of Covid-19 complications, bringing the republic’s death toll to 38

SINGAPORE, Aug 3 — A 34-year-old Ukrainian man died in Singapore on Sunday (August 1) from complications due to Covid-19.

In a media statement yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said that the man is a seafarer who arrived in Singapore on board a vessel on July 29.

The man had developed a fever, cough and lethargy on July 25 and subsequently breathlessness on July 31.

MoH said that he was taken from the vessel to Singapore General Hospital on Aug 1 and confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on the same day.

There are now 38 people here who have died after contracting the coronavirus.

Yesterday, Singapore recorded 111 new Covid-19 cases.

Singapore’s coronavirus total stands at 65,213 cases. ― TODAY