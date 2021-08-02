Singapore train service between Ang Mo Kio and Yishun MRT stations disrupted after commuter climbed onto tracks

SCDF said in a statement on Monday that at about 1.55pm, it was alerted to an incident at 3000 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8, where Yio Chu Kang station is located. — TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 2 — Train services between Ang Mo Kio and Yishun MRT stations on the North-South Line were disrupted at about 1.55pm for about 25 minutes today, after a female commuter climbed over the half-height platform screen doors at Yio Chu Kang station before walking on the tracks.

The Singapore Police Force said in a statement today that they had received a call for assistance at Yio Chu Kang MRT station at about 1.55pm over a female commuter who had been seen walking on the MRT tracks.

“The female commuter was subsequently brought to safety and apprehended under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act,” police said.

The police added that she was also arrested for criminal trespass. Investigations are ongoing.

In a Facebook post today, public transport operator SMRT said that the police escorted the commuter back to the platform at around 2.10pm and she was not injured,

“Commuters on the platform activated the Emergency Stop Plunger and our staff immediately responded on site,” SMRT said.

Traction power, the electric supply to the train tracks, were turned off, and the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were called in immediately.

SCDF said in a statement today that at about 1.55pm, it was alerted to an incident at 3000 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8, where Yio Chu Kang MRT Station is located.

It said that an SCDF paramedic assessed the person involved in the incident and she was not taken to the hospital.

SMRT said that during the delay, free bus services between Ang Mo Kio and Yishun stations were made available, with train services eventually resuming at about 2.20pm.

It added that it is helping the police in their investigations.

Where to seek help

Samaritans of Singapore: 1800 221 4444 (24 hours), or 1 767 (24 hours)

Singapore Association of Mental Health: 1800 283 7019 (Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm)

Emergency Helpline (Institute of Mental Health): 6389 2222 (24 hours)

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800 353 5800 (10am-10pm)

Tinkle Friend: 1800 274 4788 (Monday to Friday, 9.30am-5pm)

