Covid-19: 113 new locally transmitted cases in Singapore, including 38 unlinked infections

— TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 1 — Singapore today recorded 113 new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19, including 38 that are not linked to earlier infections.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement that of the 113 cases, 70 are linked to previous infections and had already been placed under quarantine.

Another five infections, also linked to previous cases, were detected through surveillance testing.

Today’s report had no mention of the number of cases linked to the Jurong Fishery Port or karaoke club clusters, unlike in previous days.

Among the new cases are seven seniors aged above 70 who are not vaccinated or partially vaccinated, and at risk of serious illness.

Apart from the locally transmitted cases, there were eight imported cases who had been isolated on arrival in the country.

One case was detected upon arrival and the other seven developed the disease during isolation.

In all, Singapore preliminarily confirmed 121 new Covid-19 cases today.

Singapore has recorded 65,102 Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. — TODAY